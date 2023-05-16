BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Eli Friend takes over as QB1 at Newman

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the last four seasons, Arch Manning produced a record-breaking career at Newman, but now he’s at the University of Texas. The new QB1 Uptown, Eli Friend.

“It has been awhile. We’ve had such a run of good quarterbacks. I’m thrilled,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.

“It’s pretty exciting after Arch leaves. He’s done an awesome job, Coach Stew, Arch, and Coach Kilgore. Great job preparing me to come out here,” said Newman quarterback Eli Friend.

The quarterback tree is quite impressive at Newman. Friend’s predecessor knows the junior possesses the talent to be the next great Greenie QB.

“Eli is one of my close friends. I really enjoyed playing two years with him. He’s a really good athlete. He’s good at football, lacrosse. My advice to him is stay true to yourself. He’s a really good guy, everybody loves him. I think Newman football is in good hands for the next two years,” said Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

“I like to play out of the pocket, make plays. I think that has a lot to do with playing lacrosse and basketball growing up. Being able to see stuff that I wouldn’t have if I stood in the pocket,” said Friend.

“He’s a phenomenal kid, he works hard. He’s got a great release, great poise, high character. Universally loved around campus for good reason. He’s selfless, never seeks out the spotlight. He can do pretty much anything he wants as a quarterback. Run perspective, RPO, high football IQ. He’s really ready for the moment,” said Stewart.

Friend will see his first action as QB1 when Newman takes on Franklinton in their spring game on May 19th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Friend is a junior at Newman
Meet the QB successor to Arch Manning at Newman, Eli Friend
Jesuit vs. Catholic State Lacrosse Championship
Jesuit vs. Catholic State Lacrosse Championship
Algiers, America: Edna Karr football team subject of Hulu documentary
Algiers, America: Edna Karr football team subject of Hulu documentary
Brother Martin vs Rummel baseball
Brother Martin vs Rummel baseball