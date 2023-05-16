Eli Friend takes over as QB1 at Newman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the last four seasons, Arch Manning produced a record-breaking career at Newman, but now he’s at the University of Texas. The new QB1 Uptown, Eli Friend.

“It has been awhile. We’ve had such a run of good quarterbacks. I’m thrilled,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.

“It’s pretty exciting after Arch leaves. He’s done an awesome job, Coach Stew, Arch, and Coach Kilgore. Great job preparing me to come out here,” said Newman quarterback Eli Friend.

The quarterback tree is quite impressive at Newman. Friend’s predecessor knows the junior possesses the talent to be the next great Greenie QB.

“Eli is one of my close friends. I really enjoyed playing two years with him. He’s a really good athlete. He’s good at football, lacrosse. My advice to him is stay true to yourself. He’s a really good guy, everybody loves him. I think Newman football is in good hands for the next two years,” said Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

“I like to play out of the pocket, make plays. I think that has a lot to do with playing lacrosse and basketball growing up. Being able to see stuff that I wouldn’t have if I stood in the pocket,” said Friend.

“He’s a phenomenal kid, he works hard. He’s got a great release, great poise, high character. Universally loved around campus for good reason. He’s selfless, never seeks out the spotlight. He can do pretty much anything he wants as a quarterback. Run perspective, RPO, high football IQ. He’s really ready for the moment,” said Stewart.

Friend will see his first action as QB1 when Newman takes on Franklinton in their spring game on May 19th.

