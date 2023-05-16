LSU 2024 recruiting class pulls in another commitment from Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers continue to lock in commitments from in-state recruits. The latest, Ju’Juan Johnson, a 4-star out of Lafayette.
The Lafayette Christian Academy 2024 recruit excels at quarterback and in the secondary for the Knights. At LSU, Johnson will play on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary.
Johnson was previously committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
The Tigers 2024 class now has 15 commits. Rivals ranks the class No. 4 in the country, and 247 Sports ranks the group No. 5.
Here’s the full 2024 LSU recruiting class:
ATH Ju’Juan Johnson, 4-star, Lafayette
TE Trey’Dez Green, 4-star, Jackson, LA.
QB Colin Hurley, 4-star, Florida
LB Maurice Williams, Jr., 4-star, Texas
LB Kolaj Cobbins, 4-star, Destrehan
WR Joseph Stone, 4-star, Georgia
LB Xavier Atkins, 4-star, Texas
TE Tayvion Galloway, 4-star, Ohio
S Dashawn McBryde, 4-star, Denham Springs
CB Zion Ferguson, 4-star, Georgia
LB Davhon Keys, 4-star, Texas
OL Khayree Lee, 4-star, Marrero
CB Wallace Foster, 3-star, New Orleans
EDGE Ahmad Breaux, 3-star, Ruston
Aeron Burrell, 3-star, Bossier City
