LSU adds New Orleans native, former Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has added a former player to the team in Notre Dame running back and New Orleans native Logan Diggs via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Path Back Home



Running back Logan Diggs is officially returning to The Boot pic.twitter.com/KIy2QUpoQf — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 16, 2023

Diggs, averaged five yards per carry last season for the Fightin’ Irish on 165 carries for 821 yards and four touchdowns. Diggs also held the longest rush of the season, a 51-yard scamper against Boston College, he also had a team-long reception of 75-yards in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

A product of Archbishop Rummel was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 35 overall running back in the nation for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

Diggs is reunited with his former college coach joining Kelly, who was his coach during his freshman year.

In two seasons in South Bend, Diggs played in 20 games with eight starts, with 217 carries, 1,052 yards, and seven touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Diggs joins a backfield featuring Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin, John Emery, Noah Cain, and freshmen Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson.

Goodwin is coming off an injury knee injury and Emery’s academic status is still uncertain.

