Male juvenile found fatally shot in Terrytown, deputies say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting in Terrytown that left a juvenile dead.

Just after midnight on Tuesday (May 16) morning, deputies were called to the 900 block of East Monterey Court to respond to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male juvenile lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about the shooting, call JPSO.

