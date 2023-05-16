BBB Accredited Business
Male juvenile found fatally shot in Terrytown, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting in Terrytown that left a juvenile dead.

Just after midnight on Tuesday (May 16) morning, deputies were called to the 900 block of East Monterey Court to respond to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male juvenile lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about the shooting, call JPSO.

