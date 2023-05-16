Man, 85, becomes Southeastern Louisiana University’s oldest graduate over the weekend

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Many high school and college graduates are celebrating this month and that includes 85-year-old Kenneth S. Colona.

Colona crossed the stage after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

He made history by earning that degree.

He became the oldest person to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in the school’s history.

The Hammond native proved you are never too old to reach a dream by graduating from his hometown university.

