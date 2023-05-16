BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man, 85, becomes Southeastern Louisiana University’s oldest graduate over the weekend

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Many high school and college graduates are celebrating this month and that includes 85-year-old Kenneth S. Colona.

Colona crossed the stage after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

He made history by earning that degree.

He became the oldest person to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in the school’s history.

The Hammond native proved you are never too old to reach a dream by graduating from his hometown university.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Plaquemines Parish deputy Vincenzo Sainato has been reassigned, pending an internal...
Zurik: Plaquemines deputy reassigned days after Fox 8 investigation

Latest News

Entergy’s New Orleans Power Station.
Entergy threatens ‘expensive litigation’ over $1 million fine for frequent outages
Slidell Police chased an alleged truck thief into New Orleans East on Monday (May 15), but the...
Slidell officers, K-9 stung by hornets as suspected truck thief eludes them in New Orleans East
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
Kenneth S. Colona, Southeastern Louisiana University's oldest graduate
Kenneth S. Colona, Southeastern Louisiana University's oldest graduate