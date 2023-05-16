New Orleans councilman seeks additional funding for Bayou Phoenix project, raising concerns of conflict of interest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas sent a letter to Mayor Cantrell requesting $10 to $15 million in funding for what he calls “one of the most important projects in our region” - the Bayou Phoenix project.

The initiative aims to transform the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East into a resort-like hub for youth and their families. While the city has already allocated $1 million to the project, Thomas believes additional funding is necessary, sparking questions among other council members who claim to be unaware of the funding request and its intended purpose.

“Nobody knows what this money is going to be used for,” Dillard University Public Policy Professor Robert Collins said. “The letter doesn’t say what the money is going to be used. So what is is going to be used for? You know, that’s a problem.”

Councilman Thomas, in a phone interview with FOX 8, explained that the Bayou Phoenix project is a public-private partnership that requires more funding to address property mitigation.

“The least we can do is make sure that site is prepared for investment,” Thomas said. “One of the things that’s going to be important is making sure the site is taken care of for investment. So even if Bayou Phoenix goes away, we need to maintain that site to make sure it is investable, not leave it like it’s been now. It’s a prime piece of property.”

However, concerns arise due to the fact that the development group behind Bayou Phoenix is led by Troy Henry, who happens to be Thomas’ cousin and a part-owner of the AM radio station WBOK, where Thomas works as a part-time radio host.

“Now he’s basically asking for a political favor basically for his part-time employer,” Collins explained.

Collins says the situation gives the appearance of a conflict of interest.

“In the minds of the average voter, they’re going to look at that and say ‘wait a minute, there’s something suspicious going on,’” Collins said.

Representing the New Orleans East District, Thomas plans to seek state and federal funding assistance, asserting that he does not view the situation as a conflict of interest but rather a request based on the project’s location.

“I would do it for any developer, especially when you talk about that location,” Thomas said.

“It creates the appearance of impropriety,” Collins continued. “It creates the appearance of a conflict of interest, whether there is one in the technical, legal sense or not.”

Thomas insists that his intentions are not about doing favors for his cousin, who also happens to be his employer at WBOK.

“This has nothing to do with the money for the developer, it has to do with the site,” Thomas said.

