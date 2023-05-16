BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Afternoon showers likely most days

A couple of cold fronts this week
Expect slightly higher rain coverage as the front approaches Wednesday.
Expect slightly higher rain coverage as the front approaches Wednesday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spotty storms developed across the region again this afternoon. We stayed mostly dry through the morning hours with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s once again. Wednesday a weak cold front moves into the region. We will once again see showers and a few storms develop ahead of the front. Humidity will still be a factor, but drier air should settle in making it harder for storms to form Thursday and Friday. A second front moves in Saturday and should bring in a nicer Sunday and Monday before more widespread rain moves back in next week. Temperatures will remain on the warm side in the upper 80s and 90s.

