Nicondra: Storms ending evening, but more around Tuesday afternoon

Some drier air moves in later in the week
Afternoon showers developing tomorrow and a front later in the week.
Afternoon showers developing tomorrow and a front later in the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a fantastic weekend lots of moisture and heat combined with high pressure breaking down across the the area to produce some widespread stormy conditions. Tuesday should start out mostly dry rain wise, but expect another round of afternoon showers pumped up by the heat of the day and lake and sea breezes. Temperatures are running on the high side as well with Monday being the first 90 degree day of the year at New Orleans Armstrong International Airport.

Tuesday will bring warm temperatures once again as well. We can expect a couple of cold fronts to push in before the end of the week. Temperatures will not drop much, but drier air should push in. Expect more rain coverage Wednesday ahead of the front with a couple of drier days Thursday and Friday. A second front Saturday could bring a bit of a break in temperatures to end the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

