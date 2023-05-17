3 teens accused of stealing car at gunpoint, crashing it in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Three juveniles have been arrested in Thibodaux after authorities say they crashed a stolen car.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m on May 12. Deputies responded to a call regarding a carjacking in the 100 block of Michelle Place in Thibodaux.

Officials say three teenaged males flagged down the driver of a black sedan before stealing the vehicle at gunpoint.

In the overnight hours, at around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash. Deputies say three juveniles sustained minor injuries.

The injured individuals, identified as a 17-year-old male and two 15-year-old males, were taken to a hospital for treatment. All three were later booked into jail for their suspected role in the carjacking.

