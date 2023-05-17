All three Saints preseason games will be on Sundays on FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in a long time, all three of the Saints preseason games will take place on a Sunday. Plus, all three of the games will be aired locally on FOX 8.

The Black and Gold kickoff the preseason slate at home against the Super Bowl-champ Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 at 12:00 p.m. Pregame show is at 11:30 a.m., followed by a postgame show after the contest.

The following week, New Orleans is at the Los Angeles Chargers for a 6:05 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 20. Pregame show on FOX 8 starts at 5:30 p.m., with a postgame show to follow the West Coast matchup.

The preseason concludes in the Caesars Superdome with a visit from the Houston Texans for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 27. Tailgate airs pregame at 6:00 p.m.

