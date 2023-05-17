Councilman pushes to prevent new residential in West End redevelopment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city councilman is looking to quell fears of overdevelopment from residents of West End, as the city hopes to redevelop one of the prime pieces of real estate in New Orleans.

West End, once home to a number of famous waterfront restaurants and bars, had most of its commercial space wiped out by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The city has hoped to redevelop the site on the water just west of West End Park where the restaurants once sat. But public officials are sorting through a myriad of ownership issues and persistent problems slowing West End redevelopment plans.

Three years ago, officials from Jefferson and Orleans parishes formed a working group to try to move plans forward, but redevelopment remains stalled.

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso is putting forward an amendment to change the zoning of a portion of West End, currently zoned as S-LM. The area includes the boathouses encircling West End Park and surrounding the New Orleans Yacht Harbor and New Orleans Marina, as well as the chunk of land where the restaurants once stood.

“Residents have expressed concern for a long time about whether or not there’s something separate going on, like some huge housing development,” Giarrusso. “This meeting tonight is to tell residents that this is not the focus of the project, to eliminate all of the housing that would be here except for the boathouses, and just get feedback primarily about that.”

Giarrusso’s amendment would have to be sent to the City Planning Commission (CPC), which would then make a recommendation and send it back to the council.

If approved, it would disallow all condos, apartments and townhomes, only allowing boathouses going forward.

“I don’t wake up in the morning thinking about how I can build a condo high-rise, that isn’t the reason for doing that,” he said. “This has been a place where people recreate in the past, where we had restaurants, where they really communed. I just want to make sure we’re returning that sense of New Orleans to something that’s been fallow since Katrina.”

During a meeting Tuesday night at the New Orleans Yacht Club, Giarrusso fielded questions from a number of residents about what is planned for the site.

He said, at the moment, redevelopment is stalled until the outcome of the November elections in Jefferson Parish.

Part of the land is owned by Jefferson Parish, a small sliver just north and west of the 17th Street Pumping Station.

“We saw that people really do want a place to come in, enjoy a walk, be a bit more quiet,” said nearby resident Charles Marsala. “This idea that it’s going to be housing, no housing, is not really long-term. Whereas if we go back to park, we can do what you do in parks: Have pickleball, have a bike path.”

