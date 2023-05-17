BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Police say a man was struck by a stray bullet fired from a blue Nissan sedan that was chasing...
Man struck by stray bullet fired from suspect in car chasing another vehicle, NOPD says
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Jefferson Parish Transit
JP Council approves bus service cuts to address $28 million deficit
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver