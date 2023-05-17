Former OPSO attorney ordered to repay $100K loan for failed judicial campaign

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Graham Bosworth, the recently dismissed general counsel for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office, was ordered Wednesday (May 17) to repay a $100,000 loan secured for his failed 2020 campaign to become a Criminal District Court judge.

The Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal issued the order, after separately overturning a decision by a judge in St. James Parish who had ruled in Bosworth’s favor in a lawsuit brought by Arthur Renaudin.

Renaudin sued Bosworth in March 2022, saying the attorney never repaid the six-figure loan he was given in January 2020 to fund a judicial campaign. Bosworth ran against fellow defense attorney Kimya Holmes for the Section D seat in the Orleans criminal court in November 2020, and was defeated by a 61-39 percent margin.

Bosworth later was hired by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to serve as her office’s general counsel. He was one of four high-ranking OPSO executives dismissed from the agency in March.

Renaudin produced a promissory note prepared and signed by Bosworth on Jan. 23, 2020, in the amount of $100,000 payable to Renaudin. The note included a rate of interest and specified that any unpaid principal would be due and fully payable on Jan. 1, 2021. The note was signed by Renaudin and Bosworth in Jefferson Parish, according to court documents.

According to Renaudin’s lawsuit, Bosworth made no payments on the note. He sued to recover the loaned money on March 15, 2022.

Ousted CFO says he was fired by Sheriff Hutson after questioning OPSO’s Carnival hotel spending

Bosworth responded to the petition with an answer and third-party demand against Jon Renaudin, Arthur’s son and Bosworth’s “erstwhile business partner in a joint venture between Bosworth, Jon and Frank Renaudin called ‘The Renbos Group, LLC,’” according to court records.

Bosworth’s response did not deny the facts of the loan or promissory note, but alleged that Jon Renaudin had misappropriated the $100,000 in connection with activities with The Renbos Group, “despite the agreement of the members ... to use money in the company’s bank account (which was allegedly accessible only by Jon Renaudin) to repay (Arthur) Renaudin’s loan to Bosworth.”

According to court documents, Jon Renaudin failed to answer the third-party demand, whereupon Bosworth won a default judgment against the son for $120,000 before St. James Judge Danyelle Taylor.

But the Fifth Circuit panel overturned that ruling, finding that the lower court had accepted Bosworth’s account strictly on the basis of argument from his attorney, not actual evidence.

“Mr. Bosworth attested that Jon Renaudin had talked his father Arthur Renaudin into giving Mr. Bosworth a loan, and that ‘Jon Renaudin originally stated that the loan would eventually be forgiven ... because it was being provided by his father,’” the appellate court wrote. “However, this assertion is hearsay. Further, the assertion that the loan would allegedly be forgiven was clearly made not by Arthur Renaudin, but by Jon Renaudin, who was not a party to the note or the loan.”

The court concluded, “The trial judge erred in crediting the unsworn and unsupported oral statements made by counsel for Mr. Bosworth at the hearing on the motion for summary judgment. These unsupported statements by counsel were insufficient to create a genuine issue of material fact.”

The appellate judges reversed Bosworth’s lower court victory and instead granted summary judgment in favor of Arthur Renaudin. Bosworth was ordered to repay the loan, with interest, along with court costs and attorneys’ fees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.