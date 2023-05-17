BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Cammie Henry

By Dave McNamara
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (WVUE) - She might have been a woman ahead of her time.

A century ago, Cammie Henry -- the widowed owner of Louisiana’s Melrose Plantation -- created a retreat for famous Southern writers and artists. And she preserved everything that was important to her in hundreds of scrapbooks. Dave McNamara shows us that remarkable collection in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

Heart of Louisiana: Cammie Henry
