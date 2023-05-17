JP Council approves bus service cuts to address $28 million deficit

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Council members on Wednesday (May 17) approved cuts to parish bus services in an attempt to mitigate an anticipated $28 million deficit over the next five years.

The proposed modifications will primarily affect six bus routes, according to Council President Cynthia Lee Sheng. One route in Metairie faces complete elimination.

The most notable change involves the Airport to Downtown line, which will no longer extend its service to Downtown. Instead, the route will conclude at Metairie Cemetery.

Additionally, the Elmwood Local line will see reduced service, with operations on Saturdays being discontinued.

“Several routes are underused,” Sheng said. “The E6 Metairie Local serves 1.6 passengers per hour at a cost of $460,000 per year.”

The council has not ruled out the possibility of considering further adjustments in the future.

