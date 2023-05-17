LSU’s Malik Nabers gun charge remains dropped; New Orleans DA reinstates others’ charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is done with his legal trouble after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams declined to reinstate a gun charge against him.

Naber’s misdemeanor charge is being dismissed because he is a college student and does not have a prior criminal record, according to officials in Williams’ office. Nabers also voluntarily turned in the gun, which helped his case.

WAFB has learned that 3 of the 14 cases that were refused are being reinstated. The Nabers case is not among the ones being reinstated.

FOOTAGE OF THE ARREST

Video from the body camera of a New Orleans police officer shows the arrest of LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers during Mardi Gras.

Body camera video of the arrest of Nabers in February 2023 shows a New Orleans Police Department officer spot the LSU player walking down Bourbon Street.

“Hold on. We might have something. Yeah. We have one,” one officer says after spotting Nabers.

The video shows four officers surround Nabers and place him in handcuffs.

Later on, the video shows the officers explaining to Nabers that he needed to have a permit to carry the weapon.

Orleans Parish Court Records show Nabers was booked into jail and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon.

‘IMPROPER’ CASE REFUSALS

Nabers case was among more than a dozen illegal gun charges that Williams said were improperly refused by Emily Maw, an assistant district attorney.

Court transcripts showed that Maw refused 14 gun cases as long as the suspects agreed to turn in the firearms.

After Maw’s actions came to light, Williams ordered a review of each of the refused cases. Attorneys from the Morris Bart law firm were called in to help with the review.

Two cases are now in the hands of federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Louisiana, officials in Williams’ office said. State charges were reinstated in one of the other cases, officials added.

Williams previously said Maw’s behavior would be handled as an “internal personnel matter.” It’s unclear if she has been disciplined.

Williams added that he had also ordered a review of his office’s policy and procedures to make sure Maw’s actions are not repeated by other attorneys.

