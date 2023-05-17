BBB Accredited Business
Man struck by stray bullet fired from suspect in car chasing another vehicle, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot by a stray bullet fired from a person in a vehicle chasing another vehicle in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. on Wed., May 17, near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Congress Street.

Police say a blue Nissan four-door sedan was allegedly chasing another vehicle in the vicinity when a suspect opened fire.

The victim, whose name and age were not disclosed, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand from what police say was a stray bullet.

The NOPD released an image of the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, which may have a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 504-658-6050.

