Mayor Cantrell apologizes to the families of female victims

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday (May 17) afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell apologized to the families of female victims after receiving backlash for inappropriate comments.

This comes as new orleans has seen a rise in female shooting deaths with 12 women killed so far this year.

At a weekly crime news conference today, the mayor said she spoke too broadly when referencing a recent shooting that left two women dead outside of a hookah bar in Treme.

The family of Ja’Diamond Jones says they believe Cantrell implied Jones was not an innocent victim when she spoke about the violence last week.

“I just again, apologize if I offended or hurt anyone based on the comments I made when referencing women, and I guess I’m talking more from an investigative standpoint,” Cantrell said. “I get more information about what’s happening on the streets of the city. I am very sorry for that. I apologize.”

The mayor also issued a statement this week, saying it’s time to put the guns down and said the violence women have experienced is an overdue cause for alarm.

