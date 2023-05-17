BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Men fatally shot Tuesday night at Broad Street McDonald’s, Bywater house, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were fatally shot Tuesday night (May 16), one in the doorway of a McDonald’s restaurant in the Seventh Ward and another on St. Claude Avenue in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the identities or ages of either victim.

The man killed at McDonald’s was shot at about 8:42 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else at the fast-food restaurant was reported injured and the NOPD provided no information regarding a possible suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

The victim gunned down on St. Claude Avenue was shot in the 4100 block about five minutes later, at 8:47 p.m.

A witness told Fox 8 he heard about six shots and found the man at a nearby house with a large amount of blood visible. The NOPD said the victim was pronounced dead after arriving to a hospital.

Police again provided no information on a possible suspect or motive in the Bywater shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Man slain Tuesday in house on St. Claude Avenue in Bywater
Man slain Tuesday in house on St. Claude Avenue in Bywater
Man fatally shot Tuesday night at Seventh Ward McDonald's on Broad Street
Man fatally shot Tuesday night at Seventh Ward McDonald's on Broad Street
Friend is a junior at Newman
Meet the QB successor to Arch Manning at Newman, Eli Friend
Last remaining bills to relax abortion ban killed by Louisiana House committee
Last remaining bills to relax abortion ban killed by Louisiana House committee