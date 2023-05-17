Men fatally shot Tuesday night at Broad Street McDonald’s, Bywater house, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were fatally shot Tuesday night (May 16), one in the doorway of a McDonald’s restaurant in the Seventh Ward and another on St. Claude Avenue in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the identities or ages of either victim.

The man killed at McDonald’s was shot at about 8:42 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else at the fast-food restaurant was reported injured and the NOPD provided no information regarding a possible suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

The victim gunned down on St. Claude Avenue was shot in the 4100 block about five minutes later, at 8:47 p.m.

A witness told Fox 8 he heard about six shots and found the man at a nearby house with a large amount of blood visible. The NOPD said the victim was pronounced dead after arriving to a hospital.

Police again provided no information on a possible suspect or motive in the Bywater shooting.

