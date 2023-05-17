Nicondra: A cold front pushes through the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is moving across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It’s not much of a difference in temperature or humidity, but the wind shift shows up and the boundary is a focus for showers and storms. A few heavy down pours with lightning continue to develop into the evening and the disturbance has enough energy to prompt a few strong updrafts producing some minor hail and waterspouts earlier in the afternoon for St. Bernard Parish. Temperatures will still be in the low 70s overnight with areas away from our large bodies of water seeing a few upper 60s. Highs on Thursday will push into the upper 80s near 90, but rain coverage should be much reduced. Saturday a second front will push into the region. The weekend front could spark a few showers again on Saturday with much drier conditions to finish the weekend into next week. Temperatures should be shaved back a degree or two as well.

