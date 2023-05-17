BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A cold front pushes through the region

Fewer showers behind the front
Heather in St. Bernard Parish shared a video and still photo from about 1:40 pm Wednesday May...
Heather in St. Bernard Parish shared a video and still photo from about 1:40 pm Wednesday May 17, 2023.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is moving across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It’s not much of a difference in temperature or humidity, but the wind shift shows up and the boundary is a focus for showers and storms. A few heavy down pours with lightning continue to develop into the evening and the disturbance has enough energy to prompt a few strong updrafts producing some minor hail and waterspouts earlier in the afternoon for St. Bernard Parish. Temperatures will still be in the low 70s overnight with areas away from our large bodies of water seeing a few upper 60s. Highs on Thursday will push into the upper 80s near 90, but rain coverage should be much reduced. Saturday a second front will push into the region. The weekend front could spark a few showers again on Saturday with much drier conditions to finish the weekend into next week. Temperatures should be shaved back a degree or two as well.

