NOPD seeks to manage violence toward women after uptick in crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interim NOPD superintendent Michelle Woodfork says she is fed up with the uptick in violent crime plaguing the city, specifically with the crime against women.

“We will no longer allow you to gun down women and children in our streets,” she said. “For those of you who are perpetrating these violent crimes, these senseless and brazen acts, I am putting you on notice today. We are going to continue to aggressively pursue you and you will be held accountable for your actions.”

Woodfork’s comments come nearly a week after 20-year-old Ja’Diamond Jones and 20-year-old Imani Williams were gunned down outside a Treme hookah lounge on Claiborne Avenue. They were shot just after 1 a.m. and died in the hospital on May 12.

Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of Ja'Diamond Jones and Imani Williams. (NOPD)

Their deaths come a few weeks after two women were shot on the same day on April 26. One was killed in her car on Orleans Avenue in broad daylight. Then a few hours later, the other woman was shot in her Franklin Avenue car. Both vehicles had children in the back seat.

Crimestoppers Inc. of Greater New Orleans is offering $5,000 for any information about the suspects in any of the three shootings.

“There is no tolerance for shooting at a vehicle with children in the car,” Crimestoppers Inc. of Greater New Orleans Executive Director Darlene Cusanza said.

While Woodfork could not go into details about the ongoing investigations of the three shootings, she did say, “To my knowledge they are not related.”

In her weekly public safety press conference, Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the recent uptick in crime against women is concerning.

“What we are seeing is that these incidents are not random or isolated incidents. Oftentimes individuals know one another and what we are seeing, they are domestic in nature,” Cantrell said.

Even with the high number of murders, Woodfork says there’s been progress in solving them. She touts a 43.6% clearance rate and a 45.7% murder solve rate, which she says is an improvement from last year.

“With the number of cases they are catching each day they are doing good work and they are doing a lot of heavy lifting to get to that good work,” Cusanza said.

Woodfork says the police can’t do the job alone. They need witnesses to continue stepping up and sharing any information they know.

She hopes it will lead to more suspects being ID’ed and more cases getting solved.

“We can have 2,000 police officers out there but if someone wants to commit one of those violent shootings or homicides, they are going to find a way to do it. It has to do with a criminal element that is in our community that we are definitely going to weed out,” Woodfork said.

RELATED STORIES

‘She was God’s gift to us:’ Family remembers nursing student murdered in Treme with vigil

Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting

Mayor Cantrell apologizes to the families of female victims

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.