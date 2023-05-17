BBB Accredited Business
Out-of-state man accused of masturbating in Snapchat group with Baton Rouge kids

Timothy Asmus
Timothy Asmus(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A California man is facing charges in Baton Rouge after he allegedly engaged in indecent behavior with children over social media.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Timothy Asmus, 57, of California, on Tuesday, May 16, and charged him with indecent behavior with juveniles that reportedly stemmed from an incident back in February that involved a 12-year-old boy who lived in Baton Rouge.

According to arrest records, the victim told deputies a naked man, later identified as Asmus, joined a Snapchat group chat he was in with his friends, and the man almost immediately started masturbating.

The indecent behavior was recorded by the victim and turned over to law enforcement, officials reported.

Detectives said they connected the man’s username and IP address to Asmus at his home in Oxnard, Calif., and the victim positively identified him as the person seen.

Asmus was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

