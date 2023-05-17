Police identify 2 ‘vehicles of interest’ in killing of two women outside New Orleans hookah lounge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for two vehicles of interest in connection to a double shooting that killed Ja’Diamond Jones and Imani Williams.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 12 outside of a hookah lounge on North Claiborne Avenue.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of two separate vehicles they have identified as vehicles of interest.

Both are described as being dark grey in color, possibly Hondas with dark tint.

Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of Ja'Diamond Jones and Imani Williams. (NOPD)

Jones, a nursing student at Nunez Community College, was just days away from graduating when she was killed, leaving behind her 2-year-old, Khaza.

Jones’ friends and relatives sent their messages toward the heavens on Tuesday, releasing a sea of pink balloons before the college’s nursing school pinning ceremony.

“God wanted her. God needed a smile,” said the victim’s father, Jerome Jones. “In my baby’s words, I hope she -- I’m about to sound crazy -- died on the first bullet. Because I know she would have fought like hell for Khaza.”

Anyone with information that can help identify the vehicles or with other information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

