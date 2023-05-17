BBB Accredited Business
Storms move across the area through the day

Drier but hot end of the week
Next 3 days
Next 3 days
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms increase throughout the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area.

These storms will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. Behind the cold front, slightly lower dewpoints will lead to a better feel Thursday but temperatures still climb into the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday highs sit in the low 90s.

The next front will come through Saturday. This will bring much drier air by the start of next week and cooler temperatures in the mid-80s.

