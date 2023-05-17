Storms move across the area through the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms increase throughout the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area.

These storms will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. Behind the cold front, slightly lower dewpoints will lead to a better feel Thursday but temperatures still climb into the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday highs sit in the low 90s.

The next front will come through Saturday. This will bring much drier air by the start of next week and cooler temperatures in the mid-80s.

