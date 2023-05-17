BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges

A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Florida toddler died after being left in a car for 15 hours, and the parents are facing murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day, and Adams ran outside with the child’s body. When the toddler was evaluated, deputies said the body temperature was 107 degrees.

Investigators said the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Police say a man was struck by a stray bullet fired from a blue Nissan sedan that was chasing...
Man struck by stray bullet fired from suspect in car chasing another vehicle, NOPD says
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Jefferson Parish Transit
JP Council approves bus service cuts to address $28 million deficit
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver