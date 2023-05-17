BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A weak front approaches the area later today

Rain and storms are possible through this afternoon and evening
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front is expected to approach the area later today into tonight leading to a better chance at seeing some storms for your Wednesday.

Just like the past few days, we’re expecting some early sunshine and building heat into the lunch hour. After that, storms will pop across the area leading to lightning and heavy rain producers in spots. Even though we’ll have this front approaching, the weather pattern for today won’t be much different than a generic summer afternoon. You know the drill, heat and humidity to go along with a quick downpour.

Moving forward into the end of this week we’ll see some dry air take over the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This means fewer storms but still plenty hot and humid here at the ground. Highs into Friday will flirt with 90 each afternoon.

All eyes then turn to the weekend when we see the possibility of a second front coming our way. This one looks to have a stronger push behind it which will yield a slightly cooler feel by Sunday and also some less humid air. Ahead of the front, we could see a storm chance Saturday to go along with the 90 degree weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, May 16
Evening weather update for Tuesday, May 16
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, May 16
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, May 16
Expect slightly higher rain coverage as the front approaches Wednesday.
Nicondra: Afternoon showers likely most days
Temperatures this week
Afternoon storms through midweek