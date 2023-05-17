A weak front approaches the area later today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front is expected to approach the area later today into tonight leading to a better chance at seeing some storms for your Wednesday.

Just like the past few days, we’re expecting some early sunshine and building heat into the lunch hour. After that, storms will pop across the area leading to lightning and heavy rain producers in spots. Even though we’ll have this front approaching, the weather pattern for today won’t be much different than a generic summer afternoon. You know the drill, heat and humidity to go along with a quick downpour.

Moving forward into the end of this week we’ll see some dry air take over the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This means fewer storms but still plenty hot and humid here at the ground. Highs into Friday will flirt with 90 each afternoon.

All eyes then turn to the weekend when we see the possibility of a second front coming our way. This one looks to have a stronger push behind it which will yield a slightly cooler feel by Sunday and also some less humid air. Ahead of the front, we could see a storm chance Saturday to go along with the 90 degree weather.

