BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted

Latest News

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter, but avoids ruling on their broad protections from lawsuits
Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference
Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after...
More than 30 million US drivers don’t know if they’re at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast