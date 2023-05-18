City tells monitors and feds it will move forward with appeal if judge does not terminate NOPD consent decree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans and the NOPD again called on the federal judge overseeing the implementation of the consent decree to terminate the agreement in a heated meeting in federal court.

In August, Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for an end to the consent decree, which has been a blueprint for major reforms at NOPD for more than a decade.

In 2011, the Department of Justice found systemic violations of federal law within NOPD, and in January 2013 a consent decree between the city, NOPD, DOJ and federal consent decree monitors was established. Since then, the department has made strides in several areas of constitutional policing standards.

But the agreement has been costly, and the city now maintains that the NOPD has made substantial improvements and that it is past time the department be released from the decree.

The DOJ and Office of Consent Decree Monitors (OCDM) disagree, contending there are still areas in which substantial compliance has not been achieved.

On Wednesday, at a public hearing in Judge Susie Morgan’s courtroom, the monitors laid out several areas in which they say “substantial compliance” has not yet been achieved, notably in the Public Integrity Bureau (PIB), NOPD’s internal affairs unit.

The monitors quarterly report, which can be found here, was critical of PIB’s timeliness in completing investigations and imposing discipline. In a report released on May 3, OCDM found NOPD’s compliance range to be 76 percent to 95 percent when it comes to completing investigations in a timely manner, and less than 20 percent when it comes to imposing discipline in a timely manner.

The report also found PIB’s compliance rate when it comes to properly documenting discipline to be around 50 percent.

During the hearing, an attorney for the city said PIB, under the direction of Keith Sanchez, is making strides at improving the rates noted by the monitors but did not dispute the numbers. DOJ pointed out that fact, noting the city did not dispute OCDM’s findings on compliance with several paragraphs from the consent decree.

The attorney went on to ask Judge Morgan to make a ruling on the motion to terminate the consent decree within 60 days so that the city can move forward with an appeal if Morgan rules against the motion.

“They’re hoping to capture lightning in a bottle in getting an appellate court to do something that I’m not aware has ever happened before,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “It’s a unique approach, it is a risky approach in my opinion.”

The consent decree has come under scrutiny from multiple sides, including current NOPD leadership and the Police Association of New Orleans, which contends it hurts recruitment.

In April, a federal appeals court imposed a 30-day stay on an NOPD consent decree hearing that Morgan had ordered city and police officials to attend against Cantrell’s wishes, encouraging a “cooling-off” period until the Wednesday hearing.

But in a meeting that was at times heated, the city maintains it believes NOPD is ready to be out of the consent decree, while OCDM said the department is backsliding in several areas.

“In the mean time, the consent decree is still here, the cost of monitoring still continues, but they’re spending even more money on litigation, and while they’re litigating it, they’re ostensibly falling further out of compliance,” Goyeneche said. “The collection of data and monitoring all of the areas that have been identified in this consent decree are not just important for the consent decree, it’s important because that’s what every police agency is supposed to be doing and maintaining a constitutional policing standard.”

You can read the city’s response to OCDM’s May report on PIB here, and a reply in support of the motion for termination filed by the city here.

The DOJ’s response to the motion for termination can be found here.

The next public hearing on the consent decree will be held at 2 p.m. in Judge Morgan’s courtroom on June 7, where the consent decree monitors are expected to address their findings on PIB’s investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie.

