Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Washington D.C. (KPLC) - Several videos posted to Twitter captured Congressman Clay Higgins pushing an activist away from a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, May 17.

Videos posted by the activist himself show him approaching the news conference and asking Representative Paul Gosar questions. The video then shows him being approached by Congressman Higgins and having a conversation.

In a second video, the activist then tries to ask Representative Lauren Boebert questions but is confronted by several individuals including Congressman Higgins who seem to escort him away from the podium area. The activist can then be seen walking to a different spot on the other side of the podium to continue asking questions where he is intercepted by Congressman Higgins who can be seen in a separate video pushing the activist away from the area.

The final video posted by the activist shows him being detained by law enforcement.

In a statement to KATC, Higgins said, “Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook.”

103M is a police code that refers to a disturbance by a mental person.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

