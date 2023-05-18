Federal appeals court in New Orleans holds an hours-long hearing on an FDA-approved abortion pill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal appeals court in New Orleans held a two-hour hearing on Wednesday on an abortion pill pro-life forces say is dangerous and the FDA says is safe.

At issue is the drug Mifepristone. The case involves whether the FDA’s initial approval of the drug in 2000 and its subsequent actions to make it easier to obtain should be reversed.

In April, a federal judge in Texas put a hold on the FDA’s approval of the drug and then the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeal stayed that judge’s ruling so that it could hold a hearing.

Leaders of Louisiana Right to Life, a pro-life group, were in court for the hearing.

After the hearing Erin Hawley, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, a pro-life group that also argued before the three judges spoke to the media.

“The FDA should face the consequences of its reckless approval of chemical abortion drugs. Our women and our girls deserve better,” said Hawley.

Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of the American Association of Pro-life ob-gyns, joined Hawley at a post-hearing press conference.

“My colleagues and I have seen the effects of the FDA’s reckless approval of Mifepristone far too many times. Since its approval of Mifepristone, the FDA has repeatedly removed minimum safeguards that it had previously put in place for chemical abortions,” said Francis.

Biden administration attorneys left court hurriedly and without comment. But in court, they argued that the pill is safe.

Republican presidents appointed the three judges who heard the case. One was put on the appellate court by George W. Bush, and the other two by Donald Trump.

Whatever the appellate court decides is expected to be appealed. The case is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last summer, the nation’s highest court struck down Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion.

