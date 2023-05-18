Fox 8 awarded 7 regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including prestigious ‘Overall Excellence’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV FOX 8 is proud to announce the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected FOX 8 as the winner of seven regional Edward R. Murrow Awards including the prestigious Overall Excellence award for the tenth time in the last 13 years.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism since 1971. Murrow Awards are given to organizations and individuals who demonstrate and embody the standards Edward R. Murrow set for broadcast journalism.

“We are humbled and appreciate the RTDNA for recognizing the quality of the work which is a reflection of our commitment to this community,” said Vice President & General Manager Mikel Schaefer. “We have a newsroom full of dedicated journalists working every day to keep our viewers informed and we don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

Once again, Chief Investigative Reporter, Lee Zurik, and his team, Jon Turnipseed and Dannah Sauer, received top honors in the Investigative Reporting category for their investigative series “Drained”.

The honors don’t stop there, the Hard News award was given to veteran reporter Rob Masson and photojournalist Steve Wolfram for “Critical Mission” while the Continuing Coverage honor was given to FOX 8 Anchor and Reporter Meg Gatto for “Sinful Situation: Housing Horrors”, a FOX 8 Defenders series exposing the awful conditions residents of apartments owned by an out-of-state ministry were living in. Rob Masson and photojournalists Steve Wolfram and Jake Rosenberg won the “Excellence in Diversity, Equality & Inclusion” award for “New Isle”.

Morning Anchor and Reporter Rob Krieger and photojournalist Jake Rosenberg teamed up to take home top honors in two different categories. “WVUE Live Drone Coverage” won for Excellence in Innovation while “Shifting Stewardship” won in the Excellence in Video category.

“I’m humbled to be a part of this incredible, dedicated group of journalists and extremely proud of all of their hard work,” said FOX 8 News Director Kristen Palestina. “It’s certainly nice to get recognized for WUVE’s commitment to this community.”

FOX 8 has been honored with a total of 103 regional Murrow awards in the last 13 years, including Overall Excellence 10 times.

