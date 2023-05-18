Hearing postponed for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A bond reduction hearing for Bunnak Landon, accused in the gruesome killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, was postponed after she changed her legal team.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place Thurs., May 18. A new date has been set for June 29.

Since Landon is indigent and could face the death penalty, public defenders from the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center have taken over the case.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan. (JPSO)

Her new attorneys have asked that Landon be given advance notice of any Grand Jury proceedings.

Landon was booked with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of the young girl, who was her boyfriend’s daughter.

Investigators say Landon killed the child, stuffed her in a 10-gallon chlorine bucket, and left it on the victim’s mother’s front lawn.

