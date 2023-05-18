BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hearing postponed for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A bond reduction hearing for Bunnak Landon, accused in the gruesome killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, was postponed after she changed her legal team.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place Thurs., May 18. A new date has been set for June 29.

Since Landon is indigent and could face the death penalty, public defenders from the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center have taken over the case.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.
Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.(JPSO)

Her new attorneys have asked that Landon be given advance notice of any Grand Jury proceedings.

Landon was booked with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of the young girl, who was her boyfriend’s daughter.

Investigators say Landon killed the child, stuffed her in a 10-gallon chlorine bucket, and left it on the victim’s mother’s front lawn.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted

Latest News

Desiree Felder
Children walked around with untreated shrapnel wounds; suspect in custody, police say
A bond reduction hearing set for late June for woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle
A bond reduction hearing set for late June for woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle
Family survivors of Eric L. Nelson filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Nov. 22, less than a...
Two booked with attempted murder following Bogalusa drive-by shooting
A shooting in the middle of the afternoon on Canal Street sent a teenager to the hospital with...
Mid-day gunfire in Downtown New Orleans sends 19-year-old to hospital