LDWF experiencing computer network outage

LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently experiencing a computer network outage. The outage affects the email and telephone systems.

LDWF says their staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses until the issue is fixed. The state Office of Technology Services is working on a resolution currently.

LDWF asks that you wait to travel to LDWF Headquarters until the problem is resolved.

