Nicholls Baseball vying for first regular season Southland title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a lot on the line for Nicholls Baseball this weekend.

With a series win over UNO, the Colonels would earn the regular season Southland title and the outright No. 1 seed for the Southland tournament for the first time in program history.

“We’re just preparing the same way we prepared all year,” head coach Mike Silva says. “We’re just trying to get some guys healthy. This time of year you have some guys that are banged up. My message to them is I just want them to enjoy it. It’s fun. This is a fun time of year. It’s fun to be in this position.”

With a 14-7 conference record, Nicholls currently sits atop the Southland standings.

However, Silva believes his team hasn’t played their best baseball just yet.

“I don’t think we’ve put it all together yet,” Silva says. “And that’s exciting, to be in this position and to not feel like we’ve played our very best altogether. We either pitch really well or struggle offensively or defensively. Or we hit really well and struggle on the other side of the ball.”

“I think we’re on the way there,” senior outfielder Xane Washington says. “We’re making progress, taking steps to get there. And I think we’ll be there pretty soon.”

Four Colonels in the lineup are batting over .300.

Washington, a former Terrebonne High standout, leads the team with a .376 average.

“I’ve been cherishing every moment,” Washington says. “Not a lot of people get to play college baseball. My brother didn’t get a chance to play. My dad didn’t get a chance to play. So I’m kind of playing it for them, playing it for myself. Just enjoying the ride.”

Earlier this season, Washington put together a 19-game hitting streak.

The Houma native also earned Southland Hitter of the Week honors twice this year.

