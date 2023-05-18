BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicholls Baseball vying for first regular season Southland title

By Madeline Adams
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is a lot on the line for Nicholls Baseball this weekend.

With a series win over UNO, the Colonels would earn the regular season Southland title and the outright No. 1 seed for the Southland tournament for the first time in program history.

“We’re just preparing the same way we prepared all year,” head coach Mike Silva says. “We’re just trying to get some guys healthy. This time of year you have some guys that are banged up. My message to them is I just want them to enjoy it. It’s fun. This is a fun time of year. It’s fun to be in this position.”

With a 14-7 conference record, Nicholls currently sits atop the Southland standings.

However, Silva believes his team hasn’t played their best baseball just yet.

“I don’t think we’ve put it all together yet,” Silva says. “And that’s exciting, to be in this position and to not feel like we’ve played our very best altogether. We either pitch really well or struggle offensively or defensively. Or we hit really well and struggle on the other side of the ball.”

“I think we’re on the way there,” senior outfielder Xane Washington says. “We’re making progress, taking steps to get there. And I think we’ll be there pretty soon.”

Four Colonels in the lineup are batting over .300.

Washington, a former Terrebonne High standout, leads the team with a .376 average.

“I’ve been cherishing every moment,” Washington says. “Not a lot of people get to play college baseball. My brother didn’t get a chance to play. My dad didn’t get a chance to play. So I’m kind of playing it for them, playing it for myself. Just enjoying the ride.”

Earlier this season, Washington put together a 19-game hitting streak.

The Houma native also earned Southland Hitter of the Week honors twice this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
One man was shot dead outside of the Church's Chicken on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on...
Man shot dead outside Church’s Chicken in New Orleans
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery

Latest News

Nicholls Baseball vying for first regular season Southland title
Nicholls Baseball vying for first regular season Southland title
The Saints' Preseason schedule is out and will air on Fox
The Saints Preseason schedule is out and will air on Fox
FOX 8 is your exclusive preseason home for all three games. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
All three Saints preseason games will be on Sundays on FOX 8
LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft....
LSU President Tate criticizes WNBA’s business model as ‘suboptimal’