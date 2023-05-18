OIG report warns NOPD ‘cosmetic’ purchases made on vehicles may violate law

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new report issued Thursday (May 18) morning from the New Orleans Inspector General’s Office warns the NOPD that recent purchases made on police vehicles may have violated the law.

The OIG says that the city used tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to buy specialized rims and tires for commanders’ vehicles and that state laws prohibit making purchases of more than $20,000 without a public bid.

RELATED COVERAGE City tells monitors and feds it will move forward with appeal if judge does not terminate NOPD consent decree

The original complaint came from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, alleging that the NOPD sent their new Chevy Tahoe units to replace the original high-speed tires and black rims for “softer ride” tires, as well as chrome or silver rims and wheel caps that appear to be more attractive than the black rims.

According to the complaint in the OIG letter, those Tahoe Units were assigned to the NOPD rankings officers who “allegedly wanted their vehicle to deliver a more comfortable ride.”

Inspector General Edward Michel said that the verbal justifications provided by the city, that the tires offered a “smoother ride” and that the chrome rims distinguished the commanders’ vehicles from regular patrol vehicles, were purely “cosmetic” and a wasteful use of $42,270. He also said that the aftermarket tires may not have complied with the mandated police vehicle specifications, which could also increase the risk of failure.

The report also says that the city is supposed to put purchases over $20,000 out for a sealed public bid, which Michel says did not happen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.