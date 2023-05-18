BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies

Internet outage
Internet outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, statewide network outages are impacting the La. Department of Motor Vehicles, La. Department of Children and Family Services, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and many more state agencies.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted

Latest News

Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference
Congressman Clay Higgins removes activist during news conference
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
OIG report warns NOPD ‘cosmetic’ purchases made on vehicles may violate law
OIG report warns NOPD ‘cosmetic’ purchases made on vehicles may violate law
OIG report warns NOPD ‘cosmetic’ purchases made on vehicles may violate law
OIG report warns NOPD ‘cosmetic’ purchases made on vehicles may violate law