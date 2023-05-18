Still waiting on a front to change things

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a waiting game for fronts at this time of year and that remains true with the current pattern.

You’ll notice real quick that the weather is the same when you walk out the door this morning. A “front” has pushed into the area but it really hasn’t done much for us. The heat and humidity is going to remain the story as we work towards the end of the week.

Now the atmosphere has dried out some behind this front so rain chances are on the decline for today and again on Friday. I’m thinking a few spotty storms will fire off this afternoon especially south of the lake but the storm coverage will only be around 30%. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to near 90.

Looking at our weekend, it will be the tale of two days. The forecast for Saturday is a hot one with highs soaring into the lower 90s. This will hopefully be the last 90 degree day for a period of time as a front will knock our numbers down slightly heading into the second half of the weekend. In fact, much of next week could experience highs in the lower to middle 80s due to clouds and a nice, east wind.

