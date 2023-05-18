BBB Accredited Business
Two booked with attempted murder following Bogalusa drive-by shooting

Family survivors of Eric L. Nelson filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Nov. 22, less than a...
Family survivors of Eric L. Nelson filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Nov. 22, less than a year after the 28-year-old's death while in the custody of Bogalusa police.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects have been booked with attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred a week ago, Bogalusa police say.

Sincere Craft and Jordan Smith, Jr. have been booked with the following:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Assualt by drive-by shooting
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • Illegal use of weapons and dangerous instruments

Police say that Craft was arrested on Thursday, May 11 and Smith was placed in custody on Tuesday, May 16.

On the night of May 10, police say an investigation was launched into reports of a shooting in the area of Michigan Avenue. Hours after the shooting, police secured a search warrant at the residence of Craft and recovered numerous firearms, including two that were stolen. Days later, a warrant was executed at the residence of Smith where more firearms were recovered.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests to come as a result.

