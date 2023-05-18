Wild Ninth Ward shooting, brazen Uptown robbery keep New Orleans residents on edge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People living in the 8000 block of Sycamore Street were left shaken after a wild carjacking incident.

The incident occurred as a man was loading a package into the trunk of his Toyota Rav4, accompanied by his daughter and her boyfriend. They noticed a suspicious Kia, occupied by two individuals, one of whom was wearing a mask.

“We noticed the Kia had no license plate, and the driver had his head covered. His face was not exposed, and all three of us were like, that’s weird,” says the victim.

According to the victim, the Kia initially drove away but quickly returned. This time, the masked individual swiftly exited the Kia and forcefully took control of the victim’s Toyota by occupying the driver’s seat.

“I just yelled, hey no. I remember that’s what I said, hey no. That’s when he showed me the weapon,” says the victim.

Across the street, Kami Thompson’s roommate witnessed the situation unfold as she opened their door.

“She heard the commotion and the yelling. That’s when they turned around and pointed the gun toward her. Luckily, it was like a little bit of a distance between them. She saw the gun, and that’s when she ran back inside,” says Thompson.

“When I saw the gun, I just took 10 steps back and watched him drive off,” says the victim.

Neighbors say the ordeal has everyone on edge.

“I think I’ll probably always keep my door locked,” says Genevieve Rice. “It makes me worried about if I’m going to stay here. This crime is just out of control.”

“It sucks that this crime just seems to be going up and up. I’m really worried about the summertime,” says Thompson.

In the Ninth Ward, Dwaine Bennett was walking into his home on Congress Street near a very busy North Claiborne when he heard gunshots.

“Next thing you know, I heard pop, pop, pop, boom, boom, boom. It was about 20 shots,” says Bennett.

Bullets flew through the neighborhood at 11 a.m.

Police say the gunmen seemed to be pursuing another vehicle driving down Congress Street. One man was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital.

Police say a man was struck by a stray bullet fired from a blue Nissan sedan that was chasing another vehicle. (NOPD)

“It was broad daylight. They’re doing it and they don’t even care,” says Bennett.

The crime, they say, is taking its toll and they’re constantly worried about their safety.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re focused on one part of the city. It just seems to keep growing and growing which makes it hard because nowhere’s safe,” says Thompson.

