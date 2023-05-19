BBB Accredited Business
90 degree temps lead us into the weekend

Highs today will be around 90 with 92 a possibility heading into Saturday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be plenty hot as we round out the work week and look ahead to the upcoming weekend.

For your Friday, temperatures will soar on us with most spots touching 90 by this afternoon. The heat and humidity will the main weather story for today as rain chances look very low. There will be one or two storms that pop along the sea breeze or lake breeze late today but outside of that, most will stay dry.

More heat to talk about for the first half of the weekend as Saturday’s highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s. That means be prepared for 92-94 across the region as we wait on a cool front to move in. That front will enter the area during the late afternoon leading to a PM storm chance across the region. Rain coverage for Saturday will be around 30%.

After this front passes us by on Sunday, the temperatures will trend down just a bit. 80s will become the dominate highs for most of next week and a nice, low humidity breeze will blow in at times.

