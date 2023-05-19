Councilmember says adjustments to French Quarter rules are a work in progress

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District C Councilmember Freddie King is proposing adjustments to the rules governing construction and renovation in the city’s historic French Quarter. King aims to strike a balance between enforcement and business growth, as a coalition of French Quarter business owners calls for changes they believe are hindering their operations.

“What I want to do is make the city and the French Quarter an easier place to do business,” said King.

“Sometimes the regulations could be overburdensome and cumbersome to deal with,” said Alex Fein, with the Court of Two Sisters and the French Quarter Business League.

The French Quarter attracts nearly 19 million visitors annually, making it a top destination in New Orleans, according to New Orleans and Co., a tourism agency. The Vieux Carre Commission (VCC), responsible for protecting the architectural integrity of this historic neighborhood, approves every change made to building exteriors.

Councilmember King argues that the existing rules often result in protracted legal battles, impeding business development.

“I had an issue with my security cameras, making sure they were within the guidelines. It didn’t stop me from putting them up there. They just wanted me to put them up in a manner that wasn’t obvious,” said Bob Simms, with the French Quarter Management District.

King’s proposal seeks to streamline the rules and simplify the adjudication process. While some argue that strict oversight is necessary, others contend that excessive enforcement has adversely affected businesses, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fein says he and a coalition of business owners went through some tough times during Covid. He says got behind on taxes, then ran a foul of city rules.

“There’s no sympathy or empathy for anything that we go through on a daily basis,” said Fein. “After I got caught up, I got cited for $500 a month for operating without a license during Covid and It was kicking me while I was down.”

Meantime, he says, fly-by-night operators are allowed to operate unscathed.

“People selling things out of their cars, out of there, ice chest, edibles why is it that businesses are the ones being persecuted and there’s lawlessness in the street?,” Fein said.

King says he has no intention of stopping enforcement of VCC rules, he wants them streamlined. He says his proposal has opened the door for a much wider conversation.

“Not a moratorium on enforcement. I want to make it clear. I want a moratorium on the adjudication process,” said King.

He says he’s looking for input from all interested parties. He says the proposal is a work in progress that could go before the city council next week.

