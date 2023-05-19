Country Day football succeeds with multi-positional players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For schools like Country Day with low enrollment, getting kids to play football can sometimes be a tough task. But, success on the field for the Cajuns is helping the sales pitch.

“We’re recruiting the hallways, trying to get more guys interested in football. I think having some success last year, making it to the playoffs, second round, also signing five guys to play college football helped. Lure some more kids out here, I’ll give it a chance. We’ve been fortunate, we’ve picked up some guys that are going to be seniors, and we picked up a few young guys. Our numbers are around 42 right now at the end of spring, and I believe by the end of summer we’ll be close to 50,” said head coach Chris Chetta.

And those who do suit up for Country Day, well they’re expected to play numerous positions and be a workout dynamo.

“Conditioning is big for us. I think by the time we get to August we’ll be in great shape. Playing offense, defense, special teams, rarely leaving the field. You got to hit the weight room hard, conditioning hard, it is special for sure,” said Chetta.

Country Day will open their 2023 regular season right here at Wenzel Field against Northlake Christian.

