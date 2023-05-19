BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Girl, 12, saves choking twin brother

Caught on camera: A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl saved her twin brother from choking at school. (WBZ, LEICESTER MIDDLE SCHOOL, CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEICESTER, Mass. (WBZ) - A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl jumped into action when she saw her twin brother choking in their middle school cafeteria.

They hope the frightening incident is an opportunity for other kids to learn what to do in an emergency.

The worst outcome went through Charlie Loverme’s mind last week. The 12-year-old was seen on surveillance video choking in the school cafeteria.

But call it twin intuition, his sister Amelia Loverme spots him and doesn’t hesitate, saving her brother with the Heimlich maneuver.

“It’s just scary, and you just don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Charlie said.

“It was just instinct,” Amelia said. “I didn’t really know what to do, I just feel like I had to help him.”

When Charlie started choking on the piece of mozzarella cheese, other students around him were too shocked to act.

“They were all pretty scared and they didn’t know what to do,” his sister said.

The Red Cross says if someone is choking, and they can’t cough, speak or breathe, bend the person forward and give them five back blows.

Wrap your arms around them and give them five abdominal thrusts, known as the Heimlich maneuver. Keep going until the object comes out.

If the person goes unconscious, try CPR.

“I would say talk to the kids about life-saving stuff like this,” said Jason Loverme, their dad. “Whether it registers or not, they may tune it out, but clearly something sat in and she recalled it when she needed it.”

The proud father says kids never know when they’ll need lifesaving lessons.

“If you can help somebody and can react, regardless if you’re nervous or not, you should,” he said.

Now the twins are even closer and back to doing what they love: playing ball in their Fenway Park-themed back yard and telling each other what to do. Amelia is an hour older after all.

When asked if she would boss him around more now, Amelia said “probably.”

The school recognized Amelia for her quick thinking, and now the police chief is working with the district attorney to get her an award.

“I would just say thank you, because I’m still here,” Charlie said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted

Latest News

Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide
Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Lawmakers advance bill establishing mandatory bail minimums for those arrested for violent crimes
Lawmakers advance bill establishing mandatory bail minimums for those arrested for violent crimes
NASA administrator salutes partner in moon mission