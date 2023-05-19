Heat & humidity today with a stray shower

BBB Accredited Business
By Amber Wheeler
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will continue to be warm and muggy as dew points will sit around 70 and high temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most of us will stay dry with a stray shower or storm possible along the lake and coastline.

Tonight, overnight lows will be seasonable and in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly clear skies. That will set us up for a sunny start to Saturday. The mugginess shouldn’t be too bad until late afternoon Saturday ahead of a cold front. That’s when dew points could soar in the middle 70s before it arrives. With highs in the lower 90s, you’ll certainly feel the heat as the heat index will be in the upper 90s.

Scattered storms are possible on Saturday ahead and along the front. One or two could become severe. Localized heavy rain will also be possible in any storm that moves over you. A quick inch of rain isn’t out of the question. You still have a good chance of dodging these storms but keeping an eye on the FOX 8 weather app will help guide you through any outdoor activities.

Behind the cold front, Sunday will only be a few degrees cooler with dew points mainly in the 60s. You’ll see the drier air by Monday as we continue to funnel in lower humidity.

