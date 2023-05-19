Nicondra: Mostly dry through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm, but pleasant day to close out the week with partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Saturday looks similar with lots of sun and warm temps in the low 90s again ahead of a cold front that will push in late in the day. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms just ahead of the front. Sunday expect some drier air to settle in across the region with highs settling back down into the middle 80s closer to our long term average of 86.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.