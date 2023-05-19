BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly dry through the weekend

Slightly less humid by Sunday
A few storms likely particularly along the coast.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm, but pleasant day to close out the week with partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. Saturday looks similar with lots of sun and warm temps in the low 90s again ahead of a cold front that will push in late in the day. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms just ahead of the front. Sunday expect some drier air to settle in across the region with highs settling back down into the middle 80s closer to our long term average of 86.

