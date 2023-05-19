BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Slightly drier end to the work week

Another cold front Saturday
Simone sent in this rainbow looking from downtown New Orleans towards Algiers Point as a late...
Simone sent in this rainbow looking from downtown New Orleans towards Algiers Point as a late afternoon storm dropped more than an inch of rain Thursday May 18th, 2023.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday brought a couple of afternoon showers, but most stayed dry behind the cold front the pushed through Wednesday. Look for another mostly dry day rain wise on Friday. It’s still possible to get a few down pours particularly in coastal areas, but high pressure will mainly be in control. Temperatures are still quite warm in the upper 80s near 90. Saturday another cold front will push in late in the day. It will still be a mostly dry day, but there is a better chance for storms to develop with the front. Sunday should be a bit breezier and more comfortable with slightly lower humidity and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

