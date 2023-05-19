Northshore crossfit athlete makes history

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Meet Bill Leahy: an All-American kind of guy who grew up with All-American dreams, especially in athletics.

" Initially, up until about 9 years old, when I did gymnastics most of the time, I wanted to be an Olympian,” Leahy explained. “I wanted to be the best Olympian in the world.”

Leahy held on to that goal until high school. Once there at St. Paul’s, then Northlake Christian, those dreams shifted to the basketball court. Playing collegiately in that sport became his next objective.

“I wasn’t bad; I scored 1000 points kind of thing,” Leahy said. “I had offers to play college basketball. I was fully on my plate. Just realized that was only going to go so far.”

That’s when his attention turned to a new sport and a new passion: CrossFit.

“My aunt actually owns Crossfit Mandeville, and I knew it was from family gatherings and stuff like that. Right as Covid hit my senior year of high school in March, I didn’t have much to do. So I always enjoyed working out but never really did CrossFit a lot.”

That changed right then and there. Once he started, he couldn’t stop. Since then, it’s been all CrossFit, and nothing but CrossFit, for Leahy.

“Pretty much nothing else exists besides that.”

Leahy teaches CrossFit three days a week and trains at a near-maniacal level. He starts each day well before the sun comes up.

" Typical morning hopefully l got a good night’s sleep. First thing I do is train one, two, three hours sessions. Once that’s done, I eat something then give my body about an hour or so rest. Then I hit it again for an hour or two another session at lunch. I eat something later in lunch somewhere around 2 pm,” Leahy detailed. “Next, I get my body about another hour and end it with another one to two-hour evening session, eat dinner. Sometimes I’ll recover, sit in the sauna, ice bath 8:30 at night time to go to bed and do it all over again.”

All that hard work paid off last year at the Mid-Atlantic Crossfit Challenge in Knoxville, Tennessee. Leahy didn’t just win, he became a part of the sport’s history. The competition combined legless rope climbs and a shuttle sprint of 170 feet.

Leahy finished with a time of 2:33, shattering a new world record.

“The event was so fast so much adrenaline,” Leahy said. “Two of my best friends were sitting at the finish line. They choice to support that event. I distinctly remember running across the finish line and diving I was tired, and I remember laying on the ground and seeing both of them. They were pretty excited for that moment, and they were telling me that you just set the event record. It was pretty coolest things that I remember.”

At 22 years old, Leahy isn’t slowing down. He’s just getting started. Next up, the regional semifinals in Pasadena next week. Then, he has his sights set on the Crossfit Games, where the best of the best compete.

“There’s only forty guys in the world that makes it,” Leahy said. “CrossFit coined the term ‘fittest person on earth,’ so the person who wins the CrossFit games is the fittest person on earth.”

That’s Leahy’s ultimate goal. Not just to get to the Crossfit Games but to win it.

