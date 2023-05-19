BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southern student killed outside NOLA bar remembered as ‘humble, quiet, and sweet soul’

Imani Williams
Imani Williams(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University student was one of two women shot and killed outside of a New Orleans hookah lounge in the early morning hours of Friday, May 12.

The victims were identified as Imani Williams and Ja’Diamond Jones.

Williams was a 20-year-old sophomore attending Southern University in Baton Rouge. Williams’ family said she aspired to graduate from school with honors and run a successful hair salon after obtaining her business degree.

She died due to multiple gunshot wounds while celebrating her 20th birthday.

Imani’s family announced her funeral will be held on May 27 at Rhodes Funeral Home starting at 1 p.m. Click here to donate to Imani’s Celebration of Life.

RELATED LINKS
Police identify 2 ‘vehicles of interest’ in killing of two women outside New Orleans hookah lounge

New Orleans police are searching for two vehicles of interest in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in...
Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of Ja'Diamond Jones and Imani Williams.(NOPD)
Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in...
Police are searching for the owners or occupants of two dark grey "vehicles of interest" in connection to a double homicide that claimed the lives of Ja'Diamond Jones and Imani Williams.(NOPD)

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on North Claiborne Avenue.

Both cars are described as being dark grey in color, possibly Hondas with a dark tint.

The other victim, Ja’Diamond Jones, was a nursing student at Nunez Community College. She was just days away from graduating when she was killed, leaving behind her 2-year-old, Khaza.

Anyone with information that can help identify the vehicles or with other information regarding the incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
North Shore 5th grader to have her stomach removed
North Shore 5th grader becomes third person in family diagnosed with rare stomach cancer requiring life-changing surgery
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted

Latest News

Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide
Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Northshore CrossFit athlete makes history
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Lawmakers advance bill establishing mandatory bail minimums for those arrested for violent crimes
Lawmakers advance bill establishing mandatory bail minimums for those arrested for violent crimes
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk cleared of manslaughter charges after killing, shooting robber