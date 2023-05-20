BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Endymion founder, former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz dead at 83

Ed Muniz, former Kenner mayor and founder of the Krewe of Endymion, has died at age 83.
Ed Muniz, former Kenner mayor and founder of the Krewe of Endymion, has died at age 83.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz, who founded the Krewe of Endymion and captained its growth into New Orleans’ largest Carnival organization, has died at age 83, Endymion president Dan Kelly confirmed to Fox 8 on Saturday (May 20).

Muniz founded the parade organization in 1966 and supervised its growth into a giant with more than 3,100 masked riders.

Muniz started his career in broadcasting in 1959 and was president of Phase II Broadcasting, which owned radio stations in six Southern states.

The Gentilly native also served 10 years on Kenner’s city council from 1980-90, and was elected the city’s mayor in 2006.

Krewe of Endymion founder honored with a statue on Delgado Community College campus

Just last Saturday, a 7-foot statue honoring Muniz was unveiled on the campus of Delgado Community College, near the Orleans Avenue spot where the Endymion parade begins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Diamond Jones, one of the two women killed at a Treme hookah lounge early Friday (May 12).
Mourners of slain nursing student take offense to Mayor Cantrell’s comments on shooting
The DEA says drug dealers affiliated with cartels are responsible for Fentanyl deaths
Drug dealers linked to Mexican Cartels operating out of New Orleans, DEA finds
Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Ochsner employees lament nearly 800 layoffs, say patient care will be impacted
Gunshots echoed through the streets of an Uptown neighborhood captured by home security cameras
Gunshots echo through Uptown streets early Saturday morning

Latest News

Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Night one of Bayou Boogaloo wraps up
Night one of Bayou Boogaloo wraps up
A Rag-Tag group of military veterans meet every week at the VA medical center to dance
A Rag-Tag group of military veterans meet every week at the VA medical center to dance
Kenner Police apologizes to officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY
Kenner Police apologizes for officer who responded to a disturbance call at MSY