Endymion founder, former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz dead at 83

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Former Kenner mayor Ed Muniz, who founded the Krewe of Endymion and captained its growth into New Orleans’ largest Carnival organization, has died at age 83, Endymion president Dan Kelly confirmed to Fox 8 on Saturday (May 20).

Muniz founded the parade organization in 1966 and supervised its growth into a giant with more than 3,100 masked riders.

Muniz started his career in broadcasting in 1959 and was president of Phase II Broadcasting, which owned radio stations in six Southern states.

The Gentilly native also served 10 years on Kenner’s city council from 1980-90, and was elected the city’s mayor in 2006.

Krewe of Endymion founder honored with a statue on Delgado Community College campus

Just last Saturday, a 7-foot statue honoring Muniz was unveiled on the campus of Delgado Community College, near the Orleans Avenue spot where the Endymion parade begins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.