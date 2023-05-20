Gov. Edwards makes a strong pitch for teacher pay raises during a Jefferson Parish speech

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards told New Orleans area elected officials and civic leaders there is no reason why the state should not give public school teachers a pay raise in the new budget.

Recently, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives rebuffed Edwards’ budget proposal for the new fiscal year and stripped out the teacher pay raise.

“If we’re not going to give them a raise this year when the hell are we going to ever do it,” Edwards said to applause.

He then turned to Archbishop Gregory Aymond and said, “I’m sorry archbishop.”

Edwards, who took office nearly eight years ago, faced budget crises at the beginning of his first term. He says the state is now in good financial shape.

“Today we have a balanced budget and we have more than $2 billion in our savings account,” said Edwards.

Now it is the Senate’s turn to vote on the budget for the new fiscal year which starts on July 1.

Sen. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat representing New Orleans in the legislature said the upper chamber will put its mark on the spending plan.

“I don’t agree with the House did with the budget, not funding teacher pay raises, cutting early childhood education--completely unacceptable, so we’re going to try to work in the senate to get this right. Teachers deserve better, our children deserve better, so I think now the real debates are going to happen,” said Duplessis.

But Rep. Polly Thomas, a Republican from Jefferson Parish likes the budget the House passed.

“Yes, very much so. It is fiscally responsible; it frees up by paying down the debt in the retirement system it frees up that money for school systems to use as they wish,” said Thomas.

Edwards has not given up on the raises. He said he is having discussions with some lawmakers, in hopes of getting the raises approved.

“I think at bare minimum we will get a $2,000 pay raise for teachers, but I really want it to be $3,000. The money is there, $3,000 gets us right at the southern average and we ought to value our teachers at least as our neighboring states do especially today with inflation eroding their wages and the competition we have from other states and the teacher shortage that we’re trying to address,” said Edwards.

In the House, hundreds of millions in extra state revenue was steered toward paying down retirement debt.

Thomas says school districts will have access to funds to provide raises another way.

“I think the school systems can use that money, I mean it’s $728 million that we freed up, that’s a lot of money that school systems can use to do those pay raises,” she said.

The governor also touted major infrastructure improvements that will benefit communities around the state.

“Over the time that I’ve been governor we’ve invested over $5.5 billion dollars in infrastructure projects around the state, more than 2,000 projects bidding 7,000 miles of road and Louisiana is set to receive a billion dollars in the bipartisan infrastructure law just on the bridge program,” he said.

Less than a month remains in the session. And Duplessis says there is much work to be done.

“We have bills that are trying to promote re-entry, trying to deal with the issue of public safety, we’re still trying to deal with the insurance crisis, trying to get Fortified Homes Program going so people can get grants to get their rates reduced,” said Duplessis.

By law, the session must end by June 8.

